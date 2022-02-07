AAA: Florida gas prices surge another 12 cents; oil prices reach multi-year highs

So far this year gas prices have increased 27 cents. The conflict with Ukraine, winter storms and the latest hike in oil prices are to blame for the jump.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices jumped another 12 cents last week. According to AAA, Sunday’s average was the most expensive since 2014.

So far this year gas prices have increased 27 cents. The conflict with Ukraine, winter storms, and the latest hike in oil prices are to blame for the jump.

As of Monday, Florida’s average is at $3.47 per gallon. West Palm Beach, Naples and Port St. Lucie are seeing the most expensive prices.

We checked Gas Buddy to see where the cheapest gas is around Jacksonville.

You can find the least expensive gas at the Circle K on Atlantic Boulevard -- at only $2.97 a gallon -- if you pay cash. The Sunoco on the Westside at San Juan Avenue is at $3.07 per gallon -- if you pay with cash. The Murphy USA by Walmart in Fernandina Beach on FL-200 is $3.15 a gallon -- whether you pay with cash or a card.

Here are some reminders about how you can save money on gas:

Combine errands to limit driving time

Shop around for the best gas prices in your area -- with tools like Gas Buddy

Consider paying cash -- some places charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card

It’s also a good idea to remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Avoid accelerating too fast or speeding.

If you’re waiting to get gas in hopes prices will go down -- that’s not likely to happen soon. AAA predicts prices will jump another 10 to 15 cents in the coming weeks.