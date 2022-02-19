Florida worker dies when street sweeper he’s driving runs over him after crash

BRANDON, Fla. – A worker driving a street sweeper in the parking lot of a Florida supermarket has died after a crash sent him flying out of the sweeper truck into its path as it kept moving forward, running over him.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 57-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt. The agency said the driver of the other car suffered serious injuries.

The truck operator had left the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Brandon, Florida, to make a U-turn and get back into the lot, authorities said in a news release. The sweeper truck went into the path of another car, which crashed against the side of the street sweeper, officials said.

The worker was ejected and then run over by the sweeper.