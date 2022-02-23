Man charged with attempted murder after gunshots fired near Florida school, report says

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A week after Lake City Middle School went into lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired 300 feet from campus a suspect was taken into custody.

Darris Darryl Moore, 39, of Lake City was charged with attempted murder, criminal mischief, and illegally discharging a firearm.

According to the arrest warrant, on Feb. 14, Columbia County Sheriff deputies were called to investigate multiple 911 calls referencing shots being fired near Lake City Middle School. The description of the shooter was a male with either braids or dreadlocks who was visibly armed.

A witness told deputies she was parked on Southwest Winter Way waiting to pick up her child from school when she heard the gunshots. According to the warrant, she looked up and saw a man standing in the street near a white sedan and firing multiple shots in front of a brick house located near her child’s school. She also told deputies she saw a woman at that location screaming.

Deputies spoke to two children who told them the white sedan belonged to a man named Darris, the arrest report stated.

While searching that general location, deputies found shell casings and damage to two sheds and a vehicle that were riddled with bullet holes.

A neighbor whose name was redacted from the arrest warrant told deputies she saw a man run from her property then saw females inside a car telling him to get in the car. She said the man she saw did not appear to be holding a weapon.

The warrant states that as more law enforcement officers were arriving at the scene, a man with dreadlocks who drove a white Lexus sedan drove up to the brick house on Winter Way. Investigators said his name was Darris Moore, but at the time, Moore was not a suspect in the case.

The following day, detectives got a break in the case when according to the warrant, they received a call from a man who had information about the incident. The information provided to detectives was completely redacted from the warrant, but it led to investigators identifying Moore as a suspect.

According to detectives, 40. Caliber shell casings were located at the crime scene. The warrant states that Moore was previously a suspect in a 2020 domestic battery case where a 40. caliber handgun was confiscated but later given back to Moore when the case was closed and Moore was not prosecuted.

Moore’s bond was set at $280,000.