66º
wjxt logo

LIVE

Florida

Jacksonville man arrested for flicking lit cigarette near gas pumps: report

The man ‘appeared intoxicated’, according to the report

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Jacksonville, Man, Cigarette, Car, Gas pumps
JSO generic (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 33-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested outside of a Gate Gas Station in Riverside Sunday night after deputies said he threw a lit cigarette next to a pump that was actively dispensing gasoline.

A report said a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer was patrolling the area when he saw a man dancing to loud music on top of a car whose owner was gassing up.

The officer told the man to stop, to which he replied with an act that was redacted. The man refused to cooperate --and when asked his date of birth he said, “look it up,” the report said.

The suspect appeared intoxicated, the report said. The officer noted that the man was also involved in a “riotous crowd that formed earlier in the night.”

The officer told the man repeatedly he was under arrest, and then was physically taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email