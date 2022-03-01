Jacksonville man arrested for flicking lit cigarette near gas pumps: report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 33-year-old Jacksonville man was arrested outside of a Gate Gas Station in Riverside Sunday night after deputies said he threw a lit cigarette next to a pump that was actively dispensing gasoline.

A report said a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer was patrolling the area when he saw a man dancing to loud music on top of a car whose owner was gassing up.

The officer told the man to stop, to which he replied with an act that was redacted. The man refused to cooperate --and when asked his date of birth he said, “look it up,” the report said.

The suspect appeared intoxicated, the report said. The officer noted that the man was also involved in a “riotous crowd that formed earlier in the night.”

The officer told the man repeatedly he was under arrest, and then was physically taken into custody.