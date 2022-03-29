DeSantis, Cabinet honor FHP trooper who put self in harm’s way to protect runners in 10K

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck was honored Tuesday morning by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet for her quick efforts in stopping a motorist who authorities said drove past road closure signs during the Skyway 10K Bridge Run earlier this month.

According to officials, Schuck, a 26-year FHP veteran, put herself in harm’s way, positioning her vehicle to stop the driver before any of the more than 7,000 runners could be injured.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says she was the runners’ last line of defense in the near-tragedy.

PREVIOUS STORY: HERO ALERT: Florida Highway Patrol trooper bravely puts self in harm’s way to protect runners in Tampa 10K

“There is no doubt that if you would not have taken that heroic action that day, that selfless, heroic action, we would have had a national tragedy on our hands, countless lives lost, and you were the last person that could have taken that action, and we know that and we thank you,” Moody said.

State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said: “Just so honored by your service to the state, your personal testimony of what gives you strength and how you draw from it and how you make a difference in the lives of Floridians every single day. It’s an honor to have you a part of the state of Florida.”

“I will just also say congratulations on just a life of service for our state and for our nation, and you are truly an example for not only for your fellow officers but for young women and young girls all across our state,” said state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

DeSantis said: “Thank you, Trooper Schuck, for your tremendous service.”

Schuck was recognized with a Cabinet Resolution thanking her for her service and bravery.

The governor said it was bravery like Schuck’s that helped secure pay raises for state law enforcement, as well as $1,000 bonuses for the second year in a row, in the budget passed this year by the Florida Legislative -- which DeSantis must sign.