Video: Florida home offers 3-bed, 3-bath, and one 12-foot alligator

This house is not quite move-in ready... A 12-foot alligator was found in a home under construction in Southwest Florida and caused about $2,500 in damage before being pulled out of the home.

Video shared with News4JAX shows a roughly 12-foot reptile that was found hanging out inside a Charlotte County home early on March 14.

Matthew Goodwin, the construction site supervisor, captured the moment crews were forced to pull the doors off the home and a trapper was called in.

He spoke to our sister station WKMG about the interesting find.

“The window blind installer located the gator before everyone arrived,” Goodwin told WKMG. “He then told the construction manager David Davis, and he in turn, called me over. I was busy and didn’t want to go, it was Monday, and he stated this is more important than what I was doing and to get over here. I go look in my house and there was the 12-foot gator!”

The video shows the gator was not happy to leave -- doing a “death roll” on its way out. Goodwin predicts the alligator did roughly $2,500 to $3,000 in damages to the home.

The alligator was safely removed and relocated to another area, WKMG reports.

