Controversial ‘viewpoint’ survey sent to Florida’s colleges draws criticism from faculty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students and faculty at Florida’s public universities were sent an invitation to participate in “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” surveys with the stated aim of “discover[ing] the extent to which all viewpoints - conservative, liberal, and otherwise - are welcomed and provided appropriate attention on your campus and in the classroom.”

The survey is in response to HB 233 signed into law in 2021 by Governor DeSantis, who, at the time, claimed universities were prone to suppressing certain political viewpoints, though he did not cite any specific examples or elaborate on which viewpoints were being suppressed.

“It used to be thought that a university campus was a place where you’d be exposed to a lot of different ideas,” DeSantis said in a June 2021 public appearance. “Unfortunately, now, the norm is really these are really more intellectually repressive environments. You have orthodoxies that are promoted and other viewpoints are shunned and even suppressed. You need to have a true contest of ideas.”

Two versions of the “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” were distributed to students and faculty respectively.

The student version poses multiple-choice questions to see how strongly the respondent agrees or disagrees with various statements such as, “my college or university classes provide an environment for free expression of ideas, opinions, and beliefs.”