Florida deputy runs over beachgoer lying on sand

Visitors enjoy Clearwater Beach, on March 18 while trying to keep a safe distance from each other by keeping a space of 6 to 10 feet between family groups to help protect from the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. – A Florida deputy ran over a beachgoer who was lying on the sand on a Florida beach as he was trying to drive away to check on a 911 hangup call.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the call came as Deputy Todd Brien was on patrol at St. Pete Beach on Wednesday.

Brien got into his Chevrolet Tahoe sheriff’s vehicle and ran over a 23-year-old woman who was lying on her back, driving over her right side and mid to upper back area. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate. Click here to read more.