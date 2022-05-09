Gov. DeSantis signs legislation proclaiming Nov. 7 as ‘Victims of Communism Day’

MIAMI, Fla. – Governor DeSantis on Monday signed a bill designating Nov. 7 as an annual Communism Victims Day.

The bill (H.B. 395) will require Florida students to learn about the destructive effects of communism around the world.

The instruction will begin in the 2023-2024 school year for students enrolled in a U.S. government course. The bill requires at least 45 minutes of teaching about communist victims on the recognition day.

The day will honor the 100 million people who have fallen victim to communist regimes across the world.

DeSantis also approved $25 million for the restoration of Miami’s historic Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College. The Freedom Tower is considered the “Ellis Island of the South” for its role from 1962 through 1974 as the Cuban Assistance Center, offering nationally sanctioned relief to the Cuban refugees who sought political asylum from the regime of Fidel Castro.

Florida is home to tens of thousands of people who have fled communist governments, especially Cubans who left after Fidel Castro took power on the island in 1959. Nov. 7 is the day in 1917 when Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution installed a communist government there.