Gov. Ron DeSantis honors Florida’s police force by lighting state Capitol blue

Beginning Wednesday, May 11, 2022, through Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis will honor the men and women of Florida’s police force by lighting the Florida Historic Capitol blue in recognition of National Police Week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will honor the state’s police force by lighting the Florida Historic Capitol blue in recognition of National Police Week.

National Police Week, which is observed Wednesday through Tuesday, recognizes the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting citizens and honors officers who have died in the line of duty.

“In Florida, we back the blue,” DeSantis said in a news release Wednesday. “While some states talk about defunding the police, we fund the police and then some because we respect the work they do to keep all of us safe. This week, we honor the men, women, and their families who have dedicated their lives to protecting our communities.”

DeSantis also released a proclamation declaring this week National Police Week in Florida.

Last month, DeSantis signed into law House Bill 3, which includes providing signing bonuses of up to $5,000 to newly employed law enforcement officers in Florida; covering tuition, fees and up to $1,000 of eligible education expenses for trainees enrolled in a law enforcement officer basic recruit training program through the creation of the Florida Law Enforcement Academy Scholarship Program; and offering a reimbursement program to pay for up to $1,000 of eligible equivalency training costs for certified law enforcement officers who relocate to Florida or members of the special operations forces who become full-time law enforcement officers in the state.