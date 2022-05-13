Photographer captures photo of lurking alligators in Florida swamp

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – The photo is a great visual of the beginning of alligator mating season.

Wildlife photographer Bobby Wummer posted a photo showing dozens of alligators lurking in the Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida.

You can clearly see glowing in on a very dark night.

Wummer said this is one of his favorite photos he has ever taken.

“I took this photo using a flash because I wanted to illuminate their eyes for the perfect effect,” Wummer said in an Instagram post. “I use the Canon wide-angle lens and I still couldn’t get all the gators into the photo.”

He said there were so many alligators in the swamp that he couldn’t fit them all in one photo. Click here to see more photos or check out his YouTube channel.

Bobby Wummer granted permission to News4JAX to feature this photo.