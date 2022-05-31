2 Florida teens die when SUV crashes into retention pond

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Two teens were killed when their SUV veered off a road and crashed into a retention pond north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 17-year-old driver lost control of his Toyota Sequoia for unknown reasons late Monday night, troopers said in a news release. The passenger in the vehicle was also 17.

The SUV sank in the pond and both teens were dead by the time a dive team from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office reached them.

No additional details were immediately available.