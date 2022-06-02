Lake City maintenance worker shot 4 times after responding to work order at wrong apartment

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake City maintenance worker was shot four times by a scared tenant after he showed up at the wrong apartment to fix a door lock, officials said.

The maintenance worker showed up around 1 a.m. to help a tenant with a key that had broken off in their door at the Windsong Apartments -- but accidentally went to the wrong door and started taking the lock off from the outside, the Lake City Police Department said.

The sleeping people inside thought someone was trying to break in, and out of fear for themselves and others inside, one of the six residents grabbed a gun and fired seven rounds through the door, police said.

Police said the people inside had no verbal contact with the worker and that several children were also inside at the time.

The maintenance person was hit four times and taken to the hospital. The worker declined to press charges.

The state attorney’s office is reviewing the case to see if any crime has been committed. All individuals inside the apartment are cooperating.