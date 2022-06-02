86º

LIVE

Florida

This hurts... Florida gas prices jump 7 cents in 24 hours to yet another high

Average price per gallon now $4.71; National average at $4.72

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Associated Press

Tags: Florida, Gas Prices, Joe Biden, Florida Gas
Gas prices and the oil industry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tensions are high at the gas pumps in Florida.

Florida gas prices have jumped 7 cents in 24 hours, as of Thursday morning. According to AAA, Florida’s average price per gallon is now $4.71, while the national average is $4.72. Georgia’s average was $4.02.

News4JAX reporter Corley Peel went to the Race Trac off 103rd on Wednesday where the price for regular gas is $4.75 which was above the national average.

Related: Rising inflation is affecting driving, grocery shopping and summer travel | As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia

The average in Florida last week was $4.58 and it was $4.18 just one month ago.

As gas prices soar, President Joe Biden is leaning towards making a visit to Saudi Arabia — a trip that would likely bring him face-to-face with the Saudi crown prince he once shunned as a killer. Click here to read more.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email