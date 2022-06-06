2022 Special Olympics Games underway in Orlando

The Florida Delegation is welcomed at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games opening ceremony.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The games are underway in Orlando!

Competition for the 2022 Special Olympics Games kicked off this weekend.

The Opening ceremony was held in Orlando yesterday.

More than 5,500 athletes from all 50 states and the Caribbean Islands are competing. 607 of those athletes are from Florida.

The games run until Saturday.

Last week at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, friends and family celebrated local athletes before sending them off for the games.

“I have the most amazing team ever. I have amazing coaches, too, and amazing parents,” said Ashlyn Savel, who is competing.

Savel told us she’s eager to meet the athletes from other nations.