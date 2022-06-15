Gov. Ron DeSantis introduces head of newly revived Florida State Guard

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday introduced retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chris Graham as the director of the Florida State Guard.

He will be the first person to lead the agency in decades after DeSantis brought back the civilian volunteer force that had not been active since World War II.

DeSantis made the announcement at a Wednesday morning news conference in Madeira Beach, saying Graham is the right man for the job.

“Thank you for your trust and confidence in this position. I think this is a very sensitive position. This is a time where we all face a lot of challenges. I want to do my part I want to help however I can,” Graham said. “It’s an honor to be selected for this position.”

Retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chris Graham, who was named the director of the Florida State Guard, spoke at a news conference Wednesday with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Provided to WJXT)

DeSantis said the Florida Legislature put $10 million toward reviving the force and more than 1,200 people have already applied.

The Florida State Guard will focus on assisting Floridians during emergencies like hurricanes.

More than 20 states have similar agencies.