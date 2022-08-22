Postal worker in critical condition after being mauled by 5 dogs in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 61-year-old postal worker is in critical condition after being attacked by dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates area Sunday afternoon, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Witnesses told deputies they heard a woman screaming for help and when they went outside, they saw the postal worker on the ground being attacked by five dogs. The witnesses said several neighbors tried to pull the dogs off, and one fired a rifle into the ground to scare the dogs off.

PCSO said the postal worker’s vehicle was broken down at the time of the attack.

When deputies arrived, the report stated, they found the woman on the ground bleeding severely and noticed five dogs inside a fenced area on Walker Drive. They immediately started first aid assistance on the woman including applying tourniquets until rescue units arrived. The woman was transported to the local hospital and then flown to the trauma center in Gainesville, where she remains in critical condition, PCSO said.

Deputies said animal control was called to the scene and took custody of the dogs.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,” Sheriff H.D. DeLoach said. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around.”