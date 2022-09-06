Florida gas prices drop through Labor Day weekend, AAA says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida declined during the past week and through the Labor Day weekend, according to AAA.

The Auto Club Group said holiday travelers paid the forth-most expensive Labor Day gas prices on record. According to AAA, the all-time highest price for Labor Day weekend was set in 2012, at $3.78 per gallon.

As of Tuesday, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida was $3.51, compared to $2.78 nationwide. In Duval County, it was $3.50.

AAA says the average full tank of gas now costs nearly $53, which is $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when Florida’s state average was at its all-time high of $4.89 per gallon.

“Pump prices are falling after sharp drops in the oil and gasoline futures markets last week,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

Daily gas price averages can be found at gasprices.aaa.com.