86º

WEATHER ALERT

Florida

Florida gas prices drop through Labor Day weekend, AAA says

The Auto Club Group says the average price for a gallon of gas in the state was $3.51 as of Tuesday

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: AAA, Gas prices, Money, Florida, Consumer, Automotive, Jacksonville, Duval County
FILE (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida declined during the past week and through the Labor Day weekend, according to AAA.

The Auto Club Group said holiday travelers paid the forth-most expensive Labor Day gas prices on record. According to AAA, the all-time highest price for Labor Day weekend was set in 2012, at $3.78 per gallon.

As of Tuesday, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Florida was $3.51, compared to $2.78 nationwide. In Duval County, it was $3.50.

AAA says the average full tank of gas now costs nearly $53, which is $20 less than what drivers paid in mid-June when Florida’s state average was at its all-time high of $4.89 per gallon.

“Pump prices are falling after sharp drops in the oil and gasoline futures markets last week,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

Daily gas price averages can be found at gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.