DeSantis administration flies 2 plans of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard: reports

Numerous Florida news outlets and national outlets reported Wednesday night that Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes of immigrants out of the state, to one his calls a sanctuary destination.

A report from News4JAX’s news partner Local 10 News in Miami quoted a statement from Taryn Fenske, the governor’s communications director, who confirmed the planes landed in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

The statement reads in part:

“I can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations. States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as “sanctuary states” and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies.”

The move comes after the State Legislature appropriated $12 million to create a program that facilitates their transport, which is mentioned in statements posted online by various news outlets.

“As you may know, in this past legislative session the Florida legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law,” the statement reads.