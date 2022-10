LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City police are searching for a missing teenager and are asking community members for help.

Maurice Rossin, 16, was last seen in the Haygood Area of Lake City. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt. He’s described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

No other information has been given as of Monday morning.

If you see him or know where he is you are asked to call the police at (386) 752-4343 or dial 911.