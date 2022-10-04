61º

Purple Alert: Police search for missing Clay County woman with memory loss who disappeared over 24 hours ago

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Purple Alert: Clay County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help locating a missing woman last seen leaving her home early Monday morning.

Officials said Rebecca Faye Malott, 48, was last seen leaving her home near CR 218 around 5:30 am. Rebecca is described as 5′5″ with red and blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Rebecca left on foot, possibly wearing unknown-colored pajama pants and a shirt. Officials said Malott has memory loss.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Rebecca, call our non-emergency number at (904) 264 6512. You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip via the app.

