Man shot by stranger while driving car on Jacksonville’s Westside: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot while driving his car on Jacksonville’s Westside Friday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release, officers arrived at Melissa Ct W — near 103rd Street — around 8:45 p.m. and found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was driving in his car when he was shot by an unknown person, JSO said.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

As detectives continue to investigate, anyone with information about the case is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).