Florida gas prices increase by 12 cents last week, AAA reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida rose by 12 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA.
AAA said on Monday that the state average jumped from $3.46 per gallon on Monday, Nov. 7 to $3.58 on Thursday, Nov. 10, which was the highest daily average price since Sept. 1. However, the state average then decreased by 2 cents by the weekend with Sunday’s average reported as $3.56 per gallon.
“It appears that Florida gas prices have now fully adjusted to a recent oil price hike and the reinstatement of the state’s gas tax,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “Oil and wholesale gasoline prices took a step back last week, which should cause gas prices to plateau.”
Since Nov. 1, the state’s average gas price jumped by as much as 29 cents per gallon.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.70), Gainesville ($3.62), Homosassa Springs ($3.60)
- Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27), Pensacola ($3.32), Panama City ($3.33)
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
Find Florida Gas Prices
- Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
- State and metro averages can be found here