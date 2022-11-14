Florida gas prices increase by 12 cents last week, AAA reports

(Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida rose by 12 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA.

AAA said on Monday that the state average jumped from $3.46 per gallon on Monday, Nov. 7 to $3.58 on Thursday, Nov. 10, which was the highest daily average price since Sept. 1. However, the state average then decreased by 2 cents by the weekend with Sunday’s average reported as $3.56 per gallon.

“It appears that Florida gas prices have now fully adjusted to a recent oil price hike and the reinstatement of the state’s gas tax,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “Oil and wholesale gasoline prices took a step back last week, which should cause gas prices to plateau.”

Since Nov. 1, the state’s average gas price jumped by as much as 29 cents per gallon.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.70), Gainesville ($3.62), Homosassa Springs ($3.60)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27), Pensacola ($3.32), Panama City ($3.33)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

