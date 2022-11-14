67º

Florida gas prices increase by 12 cents last week, AAA reports

Overall prices rose by 29 cents since Nov. 1

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gas prices in Florida rose by 12 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA.

AAA said on Monday that the state average jumped from $3.46 per gallon on Monday, Nov. 7 to $3.58 on Thursday, Nov. 10, which was the highest daily average price since Sept. 1. However, the state average then decreased by 2 cents by the weekend with Sunday’s average reported as $3.56 per gallon.

“It appears that Florida gas prices have now fully adjusted to a recent oil price hike and the reinstatement of the state’s gas tax,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “Oil and wholesale gasoline prices took a step back last week, which should cause gas prices to plateau.”

Since Nov. 1, the state’s average gas price jumped by as much as 29 cents per gallon.

Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.70), Gainesville ($3.62), Homosassa Springs ($3.60)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27), Pensacola ($3.32), Panama City ($3.33)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Find Florida Gas Prices

