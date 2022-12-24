Sports car goes airborne during crash that killed 1, hurt 1 in Volusia County, troopers say

GLENCOE, Fla. – A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Glencoe, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

New4JAX’s sister station WKMG in Orlando reported that the crash occurred at 10:34 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Bridget Street, according to troopers.

According to a crash report, the man was driving a 2022 Porsche 911 eastbound on Pioneer Trail, approaching Bridget Street, when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right. The sports car entered the grass shoulder and struck a mailbox before hitting a fire hydrant, which caused the car to become airborne and collide with a wooden fence, troopers said. The vehicle came to final rest after continuing forward, striking a utility pole and a tree on the eastbound grass shoulder, the report states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. His passenger — a 28-year-old Port Orange man — suffered minor injuries, according to the report. Troopers said both men were wearing seatbelts.

This fatal crash was still being investigated at time of writing, according to FHP.