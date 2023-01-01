The Wheel at ICON Park loses power, riders being rescued

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Fire Rescue safely rescued all riders on the The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an Icon Park representative, our sister station WKMG in Orlando reported.

Icon Park – the entertainment complex where the wheel is located – released a statement saying, “The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests.”

“When we got to the park it was already dark and we started to see the flashlights of people climbing the outskirts of it,” said George Hayeck, who was visiting from Boston.

Orange County Fire Rescue announced on Twitter around 9:40 p.m. that 62 people have been rescued from the pods and that rescue climbers were still conducting rescues.

Update: A total of 62 individuals have been rescued from pods on the Orlando Wheel at @iconparkorlando. Rescue climbers are still conducting rescues. Additional info to follow. https://t.co/WmvReRAyZl pic.twitter.com/9QAGhbiFDV — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 1, 2023

Videos and photos posted on social media appear to show sparks and smoke coming from one section of the wheel.

“We actually tried to go into the wheel and they said it was closed for the night,” David Morales said. When asked by News 6 if the attraction said why it was closed, Morales said, “No specific reason, but it seems like it is something serious.”

By 9:46 p.m., Icon Park released another statement that said, “All guests in The Wheel have safely disembarked after the attraction lost power on Saturday night.”

This is a developing story.

#HighAngleRescue 8401 International Drive. Power failure at an attraction. Crews currently conducting rescues of occupied pods. No injuries. Updates to follow. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 1, 2023