Gov. Ron DeSantis takes aim at university DEI funding in Florida with new higher education initiatives

BRADENTON, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday took aim at diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at Florida’s public universities, saying they are a drain on resources and impose an agenda on people.

Speaking at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, DeSantis started by saying he wants to make sure that everybody that goes through a Florida university has to take “certain core course requirements, that’s really focused on giving them the foundation so that they can think for themselves and the core curriculum must be grounded in actual history, the actual philosophy that has shaped Western civilization,” though he wasn’t specific.

“We are also going to eliminate all DEI and [critical race theory] bureaucracies in the state of Florida, no funding and that will wither on the vine,” DeSantis went on to say. “And I think that that’s very important because it really serves as an ideological filter, a political filter.”

Earlier this month his administration asked state colleges and universities for information about resources they are putting into activities related to DEI and critical race theory. A UNF political science professor was critical of the move.

DeSantis has made the fight against critical race theory — which is based on the premise that racism is embedded in American institutions — a linchpin of his education and political agenda. By definition, DEI programs are put in place to promote the fair treatment and full participation of all people, especially in the workplace, including populations who have historically been under-represented or subject to discrimination.

DeSantis said he also wants to give university boards of trustees and the presidents of the universities the power to call a post-tenure review at any time for professors. Currently, tenured faculty can be reviewed once every five years, he said.

Another DeSantis proposal would increase the standards for preeminent state research universities so that they have to do annual research expenditures of at least $50 million on STEM programs, or business partnerships that will directly increase the ability of Florida students to become gainfully employed.

