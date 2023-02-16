Thousands of plastic pots burn as crews battle massive fire at Osceola County nursery

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A massive fire was blazing Thursday morning at a nursery in Osceola County north of a high school near Kissimmee, according to News4JAX sister station WKMG in Orlando.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at Nursery Supplies Inc. on Avenue A, north of Poinciana High School.

Video from WKMG’s helicopter, Sky 6, showed flames and large plumes of smoke shooting into the sky, with several fire trucks nearby.

Crews battle massive fire near Kissimmee nursery

An Osceola fire official said at least 2 acres of pallets holding thousands of plastic pots were ablaze. Crews have been stationed to slow the fire, but because of the area and the product burning there are many challenges, the official said.

The Orange County hazmat team is monitoring air quality, but no evacuations of nearby homes or businesses have been ordered.

No injuries have been reported.

** MASSIVE FIRE **

SW Corner of 17/92 and Poinciana Blvd

- Main roadways not blocked as of now #Poinciana #Osceola #Fire pic.twitter.com/ePiMEvVeMc — “Trooper Steve” Montiero (@TrooperSteve_) February 16, 2023

The School District of Osceola County said Thursday morning that there are no schedule changes at Poinciana High because of the nearby fire.

“Our safety and security team is aware and is closely monitoring the situation,” a district representative said in an email to WKMG.

No major roadways, including U.S. 17-92 and Poinciana Boulevard, are affected by the fire.