SpaceX/NASA Crew-6 astronauts arrive at Kennedy Space Center for Sunday launch

Launch of the SpaceX Crew-6 mission is targeted for 2:07 a.m. Sunday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to dock to the space-facing port of the International Space Station’s Harmony module at 2:54 a.m. Monday.

Crew arrival at Kennedy, launch, the postlaunch news conference, and docking coverage will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

NASA also will host audio-only news teleconferences following the agency’s flight and launch readiness reviews. Follow all live events at: https://www.nasa.gov/live

The Crew-6 launch will carry two NASA astronauts, Mission Commander Stephen Bowen and Pilot Warren Hoburg, along with UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, who will serve as mission specialists to the space station for a science expedition mission.

This is the sixth crew rotation mission with astronauts using the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket to the orbiting laboratory as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. This Dragon is named Endeavour.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Tuesday, Feb. 21

12:30 p.m. (approximately) – Crew arrival media event at Kennedy on NASA Television

Kelvin Manning, deputy director, Kennedy

Dana Hutcherson, deputy manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program

Salem AlMarri, director general, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen

NASA astronaut Warren Hoburg

UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi

Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev

6 p.m. (approximately) – Flight Readiness Review media teleconference (no earlier than one hour after completion of the review) with the following participants:

Ken Bowersox, deputy associate administrator, Space Operations Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington

Steve Stich, manager, Commercial Crew Program, Kennedy

Dana Weigel, deputy manager, International Space Station Program, NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston

Emily Nelson, chief flight director, Johnson

Jared Metter, director, Flight Reliability, SpaceX

Adnan AlRais, mission manager UAE Astronaut Mission 2, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Friday, Feb. 24

10:30 p.m. (approximately) – Prelaunch News Teleconference at Kennedy (no earlier than one hour after completion of the Launch Readiness Review) with the following participants:

Steve Stich, manager, Commercial Crew Program, Kennedy

Dana Weigel, deputy manager, International Space Station Program, Johnson

Emily Nelson, chief flight director, Johnson

Kirt Costello, chief scientist, International Space Station Program, Johnson

Sarah Walker, director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX

Salem AlMarri, director general, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Mike McAleenan, launch weather officer, U.S. Space Force 45th Weather Squadron

Saturday, Feb. 25

10:30 p.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins

Sunday, Feb. 26

2:07 a.m. – Launch

Following conclusion of launch and ascent coverage, NASA coverage of agency’s Crew-6 flight to the space station will continue with audio only, with full coverage resuming at the start of the arrival broadcast. Viewers can continue to listen to real-time audio between Crew-6 and flight controllers at NASA’s Mission Audio stream, which also includes conversations with astronauts aboard the space station and a live video feed from the orbiting laboratory.

4 a.m. (approximately) – Postlaunch news conference on NASA TV