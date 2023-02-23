Orlando station identifies 24-year-old journalist killed in attack that also left 9-year-old girl dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando news station has identified the journalist and photojournalist who were shot Wednesday while covering a homicide in a Central Florida neighborhood.

Journalist Dylan Lyons, 24, did not survive the attack, and photojournalist Jesse Walden was critically injured.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the shooter, identified by investigators as 19-year-old Keith Moses, had returned to the scene of the earlier homicide in the Pine Hills neighborhood, where he found the news crew in what Mina described as an unmarked news vehicle.

He said after Moses shot the two men around 4 p.m., he went into a nearby home for unknown reasons and shot a 9-year-old girl and her mother. The child died from her injuries, and the mother was in critical condition at last report.

Mina said they don’t immediately have a motive for any of the shootings.

Spectrum News 13 said Lyons was a UCF graduate who loved his girlfriend and his family.

The station said Lyons had won an award from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists and had been a finalist for another.

Spectrum News released the following statement Wednesday night:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today. Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery.

This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Lyons’ family with funeral expenses.

How it unfolded

Deputies initially responded to the Pine Hills area, just northwest of Orlando, on Wednesday morning following reports of a woman in her 20s being shot on Hialeah Street. She did not survive.

According to witnesses, a man -- later identified as Moses -- approached the news vehicle around 4 p.m. Wednesday and opened fire, hitting Lyons and Walden, who were there to cover the story of the homicide. The man then walked to a nearby home and shot the mother and daughter.

Moses “was an acquaintance of the woman this morning, but as far as we know, had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother and the 9-year-old,” Mina said.

WFTV crews, who were also reporting on the morning shooting, tried to give medical aid to the Spectrum 13 journalists.

“The victims were transported to nearby hospitals, and tragically, one of the News 13 employees has passed,” the sheriff said.

During the news conference, Mina said he got word that next of kin notification had been made, and announced that the 9-year-old had also died from her injuries.

Mina said investigators detained the person believed to be responsible for the murder earlier in the day, as well as the shootings that occurred in the afternoon. He identified him as Moses.

“He’s eventually going to be charged with the murder this morning and then the four shootings this afternoon, definitely murder on the news reporter,” Mina said.

Keith Melvin Moses photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office. (News4JAX.com)

The sheriff said Moses has a criminal history that includes gun charges, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft.

Mina said that Moses wasn’t saying much to investigators and that it was unclear if the news crew was targeted and that it was unclear why Moses entered the home of the mother and child.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Mina told a room full of reporters. “I work closely with all of you and know many of you and know the very difficult job that you do and also the very important job that you do for our community and for law enforcement. No one in our community - not a mother, not a 9-year-old and certainly not news professionals - should become the victim of gun violence in our community.”

“Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter.

Worldwide 40 journalists were reported killed last year, plus another two this year before Wednesday, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Only one of those was in the United States.

Jeff German, who covered politics and corruption for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead outside of his home in September after being stabbed multiple times. Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who had been a frequent subject of German’s reporting, has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

In 2015, Virginia reporter Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward were shot and killed during their live TV broadcast for CBS affiliate WDBJ7. The suspect, a former reporter for the TV station, died by suicide during the law enforcement search for him.