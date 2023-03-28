Callahan, Starke awarded state money for community development projects

The town of Callahan and the city of Starke were among several rural communities to receive funds Tuesday from the state for community development projects.

Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $5.4 million to four separate communities on Tuesday to expand job opportunities and strengthen public infrastructure for residents.

“This $5.4 million in infrastructure funding we are awarding today will create opportunities for families and strengthen local economies,” DeSantis said in a news release. “We are yet again providing our small and rural communities with the resources they need to grow.”

Callahan received $3,371,000 to design and build a water treatment facility and wastewater pump, as well as a pipeline to the town’s wastewater treatment facility.

The project will service the Crawford Diamond Industrial Park and Project Harmony, which is expected to create a minimum of 500-800 jobs and is an initial capital investment of $450 million, the Governor’s Office said.

Starke received $700,000 to renovate the RJE Community Center to include a building addition, on-site grading to control storm-water runoff, the replacement and repair of the building’s roof, bathrooms, windows, and the installation of an emergency generator.

Haines City and Labelle also received $700,000 each for their projects.

To learn more about these and other community development programs, visit www.FloridaJobs.org.