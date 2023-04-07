Arrests made after 3 teens shot to death in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests in the case of three teens who were recently found shot to death near Ocala.

News4JAX sister station WKMG reported that the three teens who were all found shot to death were believed to have been together in a Chevrolet Cruze before they were killed.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday “regarding breaking news updates and arrests in the recent triple-homicide in Ocklawaha.”

News4JAX will stream the news conference live.

According to WKMG’s reporting, the white Cruze belonged to 16-year-old Layla Silvernail, who was found on the side of the road on March 30 in the area of the Forest Lakes Park neighborhood and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died.

On March 31, a 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, was found shot to death less than a mile away, WKMG reported.

The sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old girl was then found shot to death April 1 inside the Chevrolet Cruze, which was partially submerged near a body of water, according to WKMG’s report.

Sheriff Billy Woods released an image of the Cruze in a Facebook video posted Wednesday.

Woods said the three victims were friends and were “together leading up to the incident itself.” In an interview with CNN, the sheriff said the teens were believed to be in the car, but he did not say whether they were all shot at the same time.

New details emerge in shooting deaths of 3 teen friends in Marion County

Before the arrests were announced, the sheriff’s office confirmed to WKMG that there were more than two suspects and said it is believed they drove off in the vehicle from the location where Silvernail was found.

“(Witnesses) heard gunshots then witnessed and saw the victim’s vehicle slowly drive into a dumpster. This is where our first victim’s body was out on the ground and then the vehicle left the scene very rapidly,” Woods told WKMG. “I also mentioned that one of the key pieces of evidence, which we have, is we have surveillance video that depicts our victim’s car just moments prior to the event and the moment just after the event.”