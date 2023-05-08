Abortion rights supporters launch campaign for amendment to protect abortion access in Florida

Abortion rights supporters plan to launch a new campaign to pass a constitutional amendment in Florida to protect access to abortions. This comes after lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a six-week limit for the procedure.

The group behind this initiative, Floridians Protecting Freedom, is relatively new. It was formed in response to the state passing new restrictions on abortion during the legislative session, which ended Friday.

The organization is made up of groups that have spent years fighting to protect access to the procedure, including the ACLU of Florida and Planned Parenthood.

Floridians Protecting Freedoms will hold a campaign launch event at 10 a.m. Monday in Tallahassee to get voters to support abortion rights. (Press play below to watch live)

The proposal is also being made at the same time the Florida Supreme Court is being asked to reject decades of legal precedents and rule that a privacy clause in the state Constitution does not protect abortion rights.

Floridians Protecting Freedom would need to submit nearly 900,000 valid signatures by Feb. 1 to put a measure on the 2024 ballot.

It also would need the state Supreme Court to sign off on the proposed ballot wording.

Right now, the group is asking for donations and for people interested to join the campaign.

