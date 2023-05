Well, this shopping trip just got interesting.

Officers with the Pinellas Park Police Department, alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, helped relocate a gator who was spotted in a Pinellas Publix parking lot Friday morning.

“We can only speculate that he was on his way to pick up a PubSub,” the department said.

The alligator was released back into the wild. No shoppers or employees were hurt during the encounter.