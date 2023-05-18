LA Dodgers uninvite LGBTQ+ charity to annual pride night over Marco Rubio’s protest

The LA Dodgers have uninvited an LGBTQ+ charity to their annual pride night over a letter from Florida Senator Marco Rubio after he accused the team of being “unwelcoming to Christians.”

The Dodgers had planned their 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night for June 10. At the event, the Dodgers invited a number of LGBTQ+ groups. As part of the event, the LA Dodgers planned to give a “Community Hero Award” to the LA Chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

On Monday, Senator Marco Rubio sent a letter to the MLB commissioner questioning whether the league is inclusive and welcoming to Christians. The senator says the LGBTQ+ charity mocks Roman Catholic nuns.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a nonprofit organization. On the website, the group says they have “devoted ourselves to community service, ministry and outreach to those on the edges, and to promote human rights, respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment.”

On Thursday, the LA Dodgers said they did not mean to cause controversy and that the team would remove the Sisters from this year’s group of honorees.

In response, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence told a Bay Area news station.

“The Dodgers showed their true colors with this one. What a sad, misguided, and unfortunate decision. They caved to the same far-right conservative voices that are passing harmful anti-queer and anti-trans legislation across the country. To see this blatant drag- and transphobia come to California is not only sad, it’s a chilling red flag. Everyone had better wake up and smell the fascism right under your nose.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers also released the statement below to the public.

