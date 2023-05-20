Pennsylvania man charged three years after deputy-involved shooting in Ponte Vedra Beach

St. Johns County has identified Richard Bonselli as the man shot after firing at a deputy in a Sawgrass shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX is learning new information about a deputy-involved shooting from three years ago in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Richard Bonsell, of Pennsylvania, who is now 31 years old, was booked into the St. Johns County jail Friday morning.

In 2020, he was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the face during a standoff with deputies. It’s unclear if he shot himself or if he was shot by one of the deputies.

Investigators said deputies saw the reportedly stolen Toyota Tundra stolen out of Lewiston when they approached Bonsell in the parking lot of the Sawgrass Village Shopping Center in Ponte Vedra Beach. Moments after the deputy, later identified as Cameron Coward, got out of his cruiser, the man inside fired several shots, and the deputy returned fire. People in the parking lot and nearby stores were told to shelter in place.

Bonsell locked himself inside the truck, while authorities secured the area and posted warnings on social media for everyone in the area to shelter in place, officials said. A SWAT team responded and took the man into custody after a brief standoff, authorities said.

Bonsell was charged with attempted murder and illegally firing a weapon.

News4JAX was not able to obtain a copy of the arrest warrant, but it’s assumed that the sheriff’s office has to wait this long until Bonsell was medically cleared to take him into custody.