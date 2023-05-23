76º

JFRD breaks ground on Fire Station 22 on Jacksonville’s Westside

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another new fire station is coming to Jacksonville — this one on the Westside.

On Tuesday morning, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department broke ground on Fire Station 22 near Lenox Avenue and Lane Avenue.

JFRD said it will address the need for additional rescue services in the area.

The current Fire Station 22 is located about a half mile away and was built in 1966 as a volunteer fire station to house equipment.

JFRD Chief Keith Powers said the district now runs in excess of 6,000 runs a year.

This new fire station — coupled with nearby Fire Station 75 — will open in July and will help quicken response times.

