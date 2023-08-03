Taylor Swift announces 3 more ‘Eras Tour’ stops in Florida 🎤

(George Walker Iv, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Ticketmaster abruptly postponed ticket sales for six of Swift's upcoming shows in France on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. An explanation wasnt immediately clear, but in posts on Ticketmasters French Twitter several hours after the pause began, the ticket seller cited a problem with a third-party provider. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

MIAMI, Fla. – Florida told Taylor Swift to “Come Back...Be Here” and she listened!

The extremely popular singer-songwriter announced 15 additional stops during “The Eras Tour” — three of those stops are in Florida.

Swift will perform three times in Miami — Oct. 18, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 in 2024.

Verified Fan registration is now open for all shows. The U.S. leg of the singer’s tour was set to end in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift has been in the headlines all year during her tour. She was most recently praised for dishing out more than $55 million in bonuses to her crew and staff.