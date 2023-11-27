‘Doing fantastic:’ Jawlene continues to improve at Gatorland

Gatorland officials said Jawlene, the jawless alligator rescued from the wild, continues to improve and will soon be released into areas with other gators, WKMG Click Orlando reports.

Jawlene, named after Dolly Parton’s popular song “Jolene,” was rescued in September in Sanford after photos of the injured animal circulated on social media.

Gatorland announced the totally jawsome name after a video posted showed Global Ambassador Savannah Boan and CEO Mark McHugh sharing the groovy news.

The latest video posted on social media shows Boan and McHugh holding Jawlene, proudly proclaiming that “everybody’s favorite alligator” is “just doing fantastic” and has gained 2 pounds.

McHugh said their veterinarian found “a few worms in her,” and Jawlene has some more treatments left.

After Jawlene was captured, Mike Hileman, one of the park directors at Gatorland, described Jawlene’s injuries.

“This alligator sustained an injury that kind of took off her top jaw, and they’d been trying to catch her unsuccessfully,” Hileman said. “...She’s our newest member to the Gatorland family and she’s a little bit skinny right now but we’re gon’ get her all fattened up.”

Gatorland has funding set up for Jawlene’s care but said they do accept donations. You can find that information on Gatorland’s website.

McHugh said the park hopes to have Jawlene released into the baby gator marsh by Christmas so the public can see her.