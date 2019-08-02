55,400 dogs, cats killed in Florida shelters last year, study finds

Florida had one of the highest numbers of cats and dogs killed at shelters last year, according to a new study.

Best Friends Animal Society found that in 2018 alone, 352,000 cats and dogs entered shelters in the state, 262,000 were saved and 55,400 were killed.

It found there are only 40 no-kill communities in Florida.

Florida is behind only California, Texas and North Carolina, the study found.

733,000 cats and dogs were killed in the country last year, simply because they didn’t have safe places to call home, according to the study, meaning Florida accounted for more than 7% of those kills.

The study found 2,000 dogs and cats in America are killed every day in shelters.

