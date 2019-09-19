Florida

Florida K-9 finds 600-pounds of weed in U-Haul truck

Marijuana has estimated street value of $5.6 million

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando made a big bust on Tuesday. 

Troopers said K-9 Piet alerted troopers to 624-pounds of marijuana being smuggled in the back of a U-Haul truck, in Orlando, after a trooper conducted a traffic stop.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested on Tuesday night.

The street value is over $5.6 million. 

