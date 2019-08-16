9-year-old girl bitten by shark in New Smyrna Beach

Note: This is not an actual photo of the shark.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - What might have been a fun day at the beach in Volusia County took a surprising turn Friday when a girl was bitten by a shark.

The shark bite happened sometime before 11 a.m. while the 9-year-old girl, who’s visiting from Ohio, was wading in the water off New Smyrna Beach, according to ClickOrlando.com.

Authorities said the girl was taken to an area hospital to get checked out for an injury to her right leg, but she’s expected to make a recovery, the website reported.

Read the complete story on ClickOrlando.com.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.