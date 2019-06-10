AAA: Gas prices drop after surprise jump

TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices in Florida are declining again after a surprise hike last week. AAA says the state average rose 6 cents per gallon last week but has since dropped by 3 cents a gallon.

"Florida gas prices inexplicably increased last week, despite falling fundamentals like oil and wholesale prices, which would normally lead to lower prices at the pump," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Despite last week's abrupt price hike, Florida gas prices remain 20 cents less than this year's highest daily price. Florida's state average should be heading toward $2.50 per gallon."

Currently, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Jacksonville is $2.54. You'll pay around $3.17 per gallon for premium gas in Jacksonville.

The most expensive gas prices in the state this week are in south Florida with the least expensive available in the Panhandle.

AAA lists daily gas prices on its website.

