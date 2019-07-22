Adorable: Photo of Orlando soccer player, fan goes viral

ORLANDO, Fla. - This photo of an Orlando Pride soccer player greeting a young fan has gone viral.

The photo shows Pride defender Carson Pickett fist-bumping 2-year-old Joseph Tidd.

Pickett pointed to her arm and told Tidd, "We have the same arm!'"

You can tell how happy he was – just look at that smile!

