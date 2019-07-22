Florida

Adorable: Photo of Orlando soccer player, fan goes viral

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - This photo of an Orlando Pride soccer player greeting a young fan has gone viral. 

The photo shows Pride defender Carson Pickett fist-bumping 2-year-old Joseph Tidd. 

Pickett pointed to her arm and told Tidd, "We have the same arm!'" 

You can tell how happy he was – just look at that smile! 

