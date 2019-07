ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A 70-year-old Fort White man was killed Tuesday morning when he was hit by a semitruck in High Springs, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was struck around 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 441 near Northwest 202nd Street. Troopers said Joseph Mitchell was struck when he entered the northbound lanes of the highway.

It's unclear why Mitchell was in the road, troopers said. The driver of the semitruck was not injured.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.