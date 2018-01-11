Alachua County seeks $302K from UF for Richard Spencer public safety expenses

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - The Alachua County Board of Commissioners is asking for a hefty reimbursement from the University of Florida in public safety costs from the Richard Spencer free speech event held in October.

A letter from county chairman Lee Pinkoson and an invoice of $302,000 was mailed to UF President W. Kent Fuchs' office on Wednesday.

READ: Alachua County letter and invoice to University of Florida

Spencer, a white nationalist, spoke at the UF Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Oct. 19, prompting the university to request public safety resources provided by the county and even Gov. Rick Scott declaring a state of emergency to make state resources available for the event.

With more than 2,500 demonstrators present, hundreds of police officers stood outside the Phillips Center to prevent any sort of violence.

The school estimated it would spend $600,000 on security to ensure the safety of everyone, according to News4Jax records.

