Arrest made after man found murdered in Alachua County

Jeremy Bucker (pictured left) was arrested after the death of Danny Schweitzer (pictured right).

MICANOPY, Fla. - Detectives with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced an arrest after the death of a Gilchrist County man whose body was found in February near Micanopy.

Jeremy Buckner was charged with first-degree murder after the death of Danny Schweitzer. Schweitzer, who was originally reported missing, was found dead in February on County Road 234, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, metal fragments from a gunshot were discovered in Schweitzer's body. Two days after his body was found, detectives located the car he had been driving in a southwest Alachua County apartment complex.

Inside the car, investigators found a portable GPS, and they were able to download previous routes, the Sheriff's Office said. Roughly a month before Danny was reported missing, the GPS in his car took him to Buckner’s address.

Investigators determined that at 1:20 a.m. on the Monday after the Super Bowl, surveillance video captured Buckner and another person purchasing a blanket at a Walmart. The same blanket was found near Schweitzer's body.

According to the Sheriff's Office, blood was found on the wall and floor of Buckner's home.

Buckner, the Sheriff's Office said, was already charged with mishandling human remains and tampering with evidence.

