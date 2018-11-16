Deputies: Person of interest sought in double homicide investigation

Paul Graves Williams, 61, of Gainesville, is considered a person of interest to the detectives involved in the double homicide investigation, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives have identified a person of interest in a double homicide investigation, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said.

About 8:15 a.m. Friday, deputies said they responded to a home in the Garrison Way subdivision off Southwest 75th Street, just outside the Gainesville city limits near the intersection of Interstate 75 and State Road 24, to conduct a welfare check.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies found two people dead inside the home. Detectives described the manner of their deaths as "traumatic," but said it's not yet known how they died.

Paul Graves Williams, 61, of Gainesville, is considered a person of interest, according to detectives investigating the case.

Investigators said he may be driving a gray 2016 Subaru Forester with Florida tag IWSR68.

Detectives continue to investigate and will be searching for any additional evidence and any witnesses.

Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts or information about the case is asked to call 352-955-1818.

