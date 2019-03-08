Toddler killed, grandmother mauled in attack by family dogs

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A toddler was killed and his grandmother was injured in a dog attack Friday morning at a home near High Springs, authorities said.

It happened about 10:30 a.m. at a home on Northwest 210th Avenue, just west of Interstate 75.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, dogs living at the home attacked two family members -- a 2-year-old boy and a woman. Deputies said the 2-year-old died from his injuries at the house and the woman, whom animal control identified as the boy's grandmother, was taken to an area hospital with traumatic injuries.

Detectives with the Sheriff's Office continue to investigate, though initial information indicates two dogs were involved in the attack on the family property and the injured woman fought them off, deputies said.

“This (is) an incredible tragedy for the family involved,” said Lt. Brett Rhodenizer, with the Sheriff's Office. “Our investigation will ultimately determine the facts that led up to the attack, but no answers will ever make up for the loss of a child.”

The dogs -- one an American Staffordshire mix and the other believed to be a chocolate Lab mix -- were seized by Alachua County Animal Services, the director of animal control told News4Jax. The dogs will be held for 10 days for rabies evaluation because the grandmother was injured. The director said it's his understanding the dogs will be put down after 10 days.

Members of the Alachua County Crisis Team have responded to assist the family, along with officers with the neighboring High Springs and Alachua police departments.

Previous fatal dog attacks in Northeast Florida

Since 2007, News4Jax has reported on five previous fatal dogs attacks.

In 2016, a Jacksonville man was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs, investigators said.

In 2012, 17-month-old Dylan Andres, of Jacksonville, returned home with his mother from the store and, as she was unloading groceries, the boy wandered into a neighbor's yard, where a Rottweiler was chained. Police said it mauled the boy fatally.

In 2011, a man was killed by pit bulls in Putnam County, investigators said.

In 2010, 3-day-old Justin Valentin was attacked by the family's pit bull in Arlington and died.

In 2007, 42-year-old Tina Canterbury, of Middleburg, was attacked and killed by her two pit bulls. She had raised them from puppies. The family had no idea what happened. They came home to find her dead.

