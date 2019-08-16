Gainesville man gets life term for killing pregnant ex-partner

Nelson Armas chose not to testify in his own defense.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Nelson Armas was sentenced Wednesday after jurors found him guilty of first-degree murder, auto theft and tampering with evidence.

Authorities say 23-year-old Hannah Brim went missing in January 2016. She was five months pregnant at the time.

After an extensive months-long search, her body was later found in September in a swampy area of Alachua County.

Armas had a history of domestic battery and was in the Alachua County Jail on a domestic battery charge unrelated to Brim's disappearance when he was indicted for her murder.

Armas chose not to testify in his trial.

