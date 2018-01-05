Florida missing child alert issued for 17-year-old Hawthorne girl

HAWTHORNE, Fla. - Florida investigators have asked for help to find a 17-year-old Alachua County girl they believe might have run off with a trucker who goes by "Road Rage" online.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for Kaileigh Hand. She has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, authorities said.

Authorities said the girl's mother checked on her in the middle of the night and realized she had left their home on SE 221 Street in Hawthorne.

Deputies said Kaileigh met "Road Rage" through a social media app called Line Chat in October and her mother has been trying to end the relationship. "Road Rage" claimed to be a 17-year-old boy who drives trucks for a living. They believe she might have run off with him.

She was last seen at 2:30 a.m. wearing a gray dress, black tights and black high heels.

Authorities said they have tried to call Kaileigh's phone, but they believe it has been shut off.

Deputies said Kaileigh takes medication for high blood pressure and a bleeding disorder, and it's unclear if she has her medication with her.

